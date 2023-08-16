Cattle Weaker on Wednesday

Live cattle saw losses of 25 to 70 cents across the front months on Wednesday. Feeders joined the selling with 5 to 77 cent losses across the board. The online FCE had 1,402 head listed, but saw no sales between $176-179.50 bids and $180-184 asks. Cash trade kicked off today with some $179 exchanging hands in the South, down $1 on the week. Northern action was in a range of $187-188, steady to $1 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $244.94 after a 30 cent increase on 8/15.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher again on Wednesday afternoon. Choice boxes were up $1.73 to $308.99, with Select $1.74 higher at $284.77. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 123,000 head, bringing the week-to-date total to 367,000 head. That is down 2,000 from last week and 8,000 head lower vs. the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $178.775, down $0.325,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $179.275, down $0.700,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.575, down $0.600,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.375, down $0.500

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.000, down $0.775

