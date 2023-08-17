Cattle Weaker at Midday

Live cattle are showing losses of 5 to 50 cents so far on Thursday. Feeders are the leader, down 70 cents to $1.35 at midday. The online FCE auction had 1,402 head listed on Thursday, with sales of $178.50 on 248 head from 2 TX lots. Bids ranged from $177.50 to $178.50, with asks of $179-183 on the unsold lots. Cash trade kicked off today with some $179 exchanging hands in the South, down $1 on the week. Northern action has been in a range of $187-188, steady to $1 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $244.94 after a 30 cent increase on 8/15.

Export Sales data showed 2023 bookings at 15,135 MT, a 3-week high. Shipments were totaled to 15,786 MT, a 5-week low.

Friday’s Cattle on Feed report is expected to show July placements down 5.5% from last year via trade expectation. Marketings during the month are seen at a 5.2% decrease. August 1 on feed inventory is expected to be down 1.6% vs. last year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher Thursday AM report. Choice boxes climbed $5.34 to $314.33, with Select up $1.28 at $286.05. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 123,000 head, bringing the week-to-date total to 367,000 head. That is down 2,000 from last week and 8,000 head lower vs. the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $178.725, down $0.050,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $178.950, down $0.325,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $183.075, down $0.500,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.960, from $179.80 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $244.625, down $0.750

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.400, down $1.600

