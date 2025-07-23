Stocks

Cattle Turn Mixed into the Close

July 23, 2025 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Fat cattle futures closed out the Tuesday session with contracts slipping a dime to 50 cents into the close. Cash activity thus far has been limited to accumulating show lists. Feeder cattle futures closed out the Tuesday session holding onto gains with contracts up 65 to 90 cents higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.03 to $326.83 on July 21.  

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $24.56. Choice boxes were quoted 43 cents higher at $372.50, while Select prices on average dropped $2.11 to $347.94. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 112,000 head, with the week to date total at 217,000. That was down 13,000 head from last week and 21,983 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $224.975, down $0.250,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $221.125, down $0.500,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $221.650, down $0.100,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $328.275, up $0.675,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $328.575, up $0.875,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $326.875, up $0.900,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

