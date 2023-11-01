Cattle Trading Mostly Higher at Midday

Front month fat cattle futures are up by 27 to 87 cents so far. Dec is the exception, trading on a 5 cent loss through midday. USDA had minimal cash trade activity for the week through Tuesday, citing last week as the latest market mostly near $185-186. Midday feeder cattle futures are up by 67c to $1.12 helped by the cheaper corn market. The 10/30 CME Feeder Cattle Index bounced back by 70 cents to $237.23.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices fell another $2.51 in Choice on Wednesday morning and another 76 cents in Select. That had the spread down to $23.93. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was 125k head on Tuesday for a 250k head total for the week. That compares to 251k head last week and 255k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $183.500, down $0.050,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $184.800, up $0.175,

April 24 Cattle are at $187.250, up $0.575,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.500, from $185.50 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $238.350, up $0.650

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $237.575, up $0.375

