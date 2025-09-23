Cattle Trading Mixed on Tuesday, With Feeders Still Strong

Live cattle futures are down 70 cents to $1.55 in the front months on Tuesday, with deferred contracts higher. Due to Monday limit gains in some feeder cattle contracts, live cattle limits are expanded to $10.75 today. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off on Monday, with last week at $239-240 in the South, with Northern sales of $237-238.

Feeder cattle futures are posting $1.07 to $3.15 across most contracts led by some deferreds. Limits are expanded to $13.75 on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.85 at $358.78 on September 19. Limits are expanded to $13.75 for today. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction saw 4,420 head sold, with feeder steers steady to $5 higher, with heifers up $2-6. Calves were up $10-20 for steers and $15-25 for heifers.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening this time to $22.10. Choice boxes were up $2.06 at $383.45, while Select was 74 cents higher to $361.35. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 110,000 head. That was even with last week and 8,156 head below the same Monday in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $235.600, down $1.550,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $238.975, down $1.250,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $241.650, down $0.700,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $365.250, up $2.525

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $362.425, up $1.075

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $361.100, up $1.200

