Cattle Trading Lower through Monday

Front month fat cattle futures are trading with 40 to 95 cent losses so far. USDA reported cash trading picked up on Friday with sales made mostly near $188 in the North and limited volume near $178 to $179 in the South.

Feeder cattle are also 40 to 62 cents weaker on the board at midday. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction review mentioned decent demand with 6,500 head sold – 42% heifers and 51% over 600lbs. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 8/3 increased by 90 cents to $245.84.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices at $301.79 for Choice and $274.89 for Select. Choice was UNCH and Select was $1.59 weaker in the AM report. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 613,000 head for the week through Saturday. That is down 6k from last week and was 35k head below the same week last year. USDA estimates the YTD slaughter at 13.335m head.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $180.450, down $0.450,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $181.900, down $1.000,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $186.200, down $0.850,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $248.700, down $0.825

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $252.800, down $0.650

