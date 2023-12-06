News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Trading Lower on Wednesday

December 06, 2023 — 01:06 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month cattle futures are down by 90c to $2.20 and continue the pullback for the week. There were no confirmed cash trades on Monday, with cash trade last week mostly $174-$175. Midday feeder cattle futures are trading 47 to 50 cents in the red, save for the 27c gain in the Jan contract. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review had 12.3k head sold mostly at a $1-$3 loss ($4-$9 loss for the calves) – broken down by 59% steers and 41% 600+ lb. The 12/04 CME Feeder Cattle Index firmed up by 51 cents to $223.78. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef price report had Choice another $2.31 weaker to $291.44 and Select up by 58 cents to $259.71. USDA reported the FI cattle slaughter at 126k head for Tuesday. That set the week’s total to 251,000 head, compared to 248k last week and 254k during the same week last year. 

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $167.000, down $1.500,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $167.025, down $1.950,

April 24 Cattle  are at $170.075, down $1.425,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.620, from $177.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $215.100, up $0.400

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $217.200, down $0.275

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.