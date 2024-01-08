Cattle Trading Higher on Monday

News & Insights

Front month fat cattle futures are off their highs for midday, though are still up by $0.10 to $0.65. USDA had the bulk of the week’s cash sales near $173-$175 for the North. Feeder cattle futures are working $0.65 to $1.62 in the black at midday. The weekly OKC Feeder Auction review showed 14.5k head were sold with 50% steers and 45% heifers. That limited the March contract’s weekly gain to $1.05. The March contract is at a net $1.25 gain for the week. The 1/4 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $228.09, back down by 56 cents. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Monday morning, with a $1.18 gain in Choice and a 10c drop in Select. USDA reported the week’s beef production at 470.3m lbs, a 0.8% lead over the start to last year. FI slaughter was shown at 556k head for the week, a 1.6% decrease implying heavier weights compared to last year. 

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $171.150, up $0.575,

April 24 Cattle  are at $173.600, up $0.200,

Jun 24 Cattle  are at $170.700, up $0.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $172.000, from $- last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $224.500, up $1.375

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $225.625, up $1.475

