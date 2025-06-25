Cattle Traders Shift Focus to Wednesday Trade

Live cattle futures pulled off the early session gains on Tuesday, with contracts closing 20 cents higher to 70 cents lower. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with very light action at $233. Last week closed in at $236 in the north, and $228-231 in the south. Feeder cattle futures closed 17 to 55 cents lower on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 52 cents @ $310.33.

National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $11.84. Choice boxes were up $4.03 to $394.25, while Select was quoted 69 cents lower at $382.41/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 118,000 head, with the week to date total at 229,000 head. That is 8,000 head above the week prior but 6,089 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $221.600, down $0.700,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $209.550, up $0.175,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $206.950, down $0.150,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $302.250, down $0.550,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $302.450, down $0.175,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $300.650, down $0.200,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.