Cattle Traders Look to Tuesday Trade

Live cattle futures are $2.50 to $2.80 higher at the Monday close to post strength to start to the week. New buying interest was noted, open interest up 1,009 contracts. Cash trade ranged from $230 to $232 in the north last week, with Southern sales near $235-237. Feeder cattle futures were higher at the close, with $3.70 to $5.40 gains. Open interest was down 3,087 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $3.92 to $343.33 on October 31. The weekly OKC auction has 5,400 head for sale, with action noted $15-25 higher for heifers and feeder steers, with on steer calves +$20-30.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.32. Choice boxes were up $1.12 to $379.25, while Select was $1.28 higher at $359.93. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 109,000 head. That is 4,000 head above last Monday but 11,597 head shy of the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $232.200, up $2.525,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $230.400, up $2.725,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $229.350, up $2.625,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $342.575, up $3.700,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $336.525, up $4.625,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $332.525, up $5.400,

