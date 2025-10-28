Stocks

Cattle Traders Look to Tuesday Amid Collapse

October 28, 2025 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Both live cattle ($10.75) and feeder cattle ($13.75) will have another round of expanded limits on Tuesday after using them on Monday. Spec longs want out and the door is only so big. Live cattle futures bounced off the limit into the close, but still settled with $4.97 to $9.82 losses across the board. Long liquidation was noted in the front months, with open interest dropping 8,219 contracts. Cash trade started a little early this week, falling $5-9 in NE to $230 on Monday. 

Feeder cattle futures were down $8.80 in October but down the expanded limit of $13.75 across the rest of the board. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 47 cents at $367.55 on October 24. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction had 3,555 head for sale, with price action down $30-40 for feeders and calves down $40-50.



 

Long liquidation continued from last week in fallout from President Trump’s post, raising the Argentina tariff rate quota, and news that the Mexican ag minister was headed to Dec to talk the border this week. Easing trade tensions with the US and Brazil was also noted. Early on Tuesday morning, the president made more comments that we have to get beef prices down and that maybe ranchers are doing too well.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $16.22. Choice boxes were up $2.12 to $377.88, while Select was $3.69 higher at $361.66. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 105,000 head. That is 13,000 head above last week but 15,390 shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $228.825, down $4.925,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $227.175, down $6.750,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $224.000, down $9.425,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $345.500, down $8.800,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $338.450, down $13.750,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $334.425, down $13.750,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

