Cattle Traders Look to Tuesday After Pressure on Monday

Live cattle futures closed out the day with contracts down 30 to 62 cents across the board. There were no new deliveries on Monday for October cattle. Last week there were Southern cash sales of $188 and Northern sales of $188 live and $296 in the beef.

Feeder cattle futures were down 75 cents to $1.25 on the Monday session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 54 cents at $250.26 on October 18. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction is estimated to have 8,600 head for sale, which is well above last week and the same week last year. Sales were initially reported steady to down $3 for feeder steers and stead to $2 lower for feeder heifers. Heifer calves were steady, with steer calves down $2-5.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher again in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $2.21 to $322.86/cwt, with Select $2.01 higher @ $296.21. The Chc/Select spread widened to $26.65. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 120,000 head. That is even with the previous Monday but down 4,928 head from the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $187.000, down $0.625,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $186.825, down $0.500,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $187.625, down $0.500,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.575, down $0.750,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.600, down $1.000,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $244.250, down $1.250,

