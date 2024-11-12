Cattle Traders Look to Tuesday after Monday Gains

Live cattle futures closed out the Monday session with contracts steady to $1 higher across the board. Cash trade last week settled in with Northern sales of $186-188 and Southern action at $187. Monday has been compiling showlists.

Feeder cattle futures posted 67 cent to $1.10 gains on the Monday session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 3 cents at $249.83 on November 8. Monday’s OKC Feeder Cattle auction showed an estimated 6,200 head for sale, which is well above last week but down from the 9,169 last year. Feeder steers were $2-4 higher, with feeder heifers steady to $2 higher. Calves were $15-20 higher.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up 28 cents to $308.21 /cwt, with Select $2.65 higher @ $281.84. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $26.37. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 112,000 head. That was 8,000 head below the previous Monday but down 12,743 head from the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $183.700, up $0.000,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $185.375, up $0.075,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $186.750, up $0.225,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.150, up $0.725,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.250, up $0.825,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $240.050, up $0.675,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.