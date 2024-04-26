News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Traders Look to Round Out the Week

April 26, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle had a back and forth trade on Thursday but settled near the highs with $1.60 to $2.67 gains. Cash trade kicked off with a steady/higher note this week, as the South was at $182 in TX and $182-183 in KS, even to $1 above a week ago. Northern trade was reported at $184-185, $1-2 Higher on the week. Feeders posted positive trade action, up $1.65 to $2.25 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle index was back up $2.51 on April 24 to $245.15. 

Export Sales data released Thursday morning showed 15,210 MT of beef sold for 2024 delivery in the week ending April 18. Actual shipments were 13,817 MT, a 3-week low.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday afternoon report. Choice boxes were $1.18 higher to $296.92, with Select down 76 cents at $289.66. That took the Chc/Sel spread back up to $7.26. USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 125,000 head for Thursday, taking this week’s total to 488,000 head. That was up 1,000 head from the previous week and 10,788 head below the same week last year. 

Apr 24 Live Cattle  closed at $183.950, up $1.850,

Jun 24 Live Cattle  closed at $177.800, up $2.550,

Aug 24 Live Cattle  closed at $176.050, up $2.675,

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $244.875, up $1.775,

May 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $246.250, up $2.150,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $258.300, up $2.000,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.