Cattle Traders Look to React to Import Suspension

Live cattle futures closed Friday mixed, as nearby June was held up by the stronger cash action, up 42 cents, with other contracts down 40 to 55 cents. June was up $3.57 on the week. Friday’s preliminary open interest dropped 6,191 contracts, mostly out of the June (-9,231). Cash trade settled in last week $218-220 in the South, with northern action at $225-228. Feeder cattle futures were also mixed, with May up 50 cents and other contracts down 95 cents to $1.20. May was still $3.02 higher last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $0.36 on May 8, with the average price at $296.14.

Over the weekend, USDA Secretary Rollins announced a suspension of imports of live cattle from Mexico as the New World Screwworm makes its way north, now just 700 miles from the US border. USDA’s statement read, “This import suspension will persist on a month-by-month basis, until a significant window of containment is achieved.”

Don’t Miss a Day:

Commitment of Traders data showed a total of 4,498 contracts added to the managed money net long position in the week ending on May 6, taking it to a total of 133,388 contracts. In feeder cattle, specs added back 1,541 contracts to their net long at 29,442 contracts.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Friday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $14.80. Choice boxes were down $1.92 at $345.97, while Select was quoted $2.03 lower at $331.17 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week estimated at 559,000 head. That is even with the week prior, but down 56,769 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $214.675, up $0.425,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $209.575, down $0.425,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $206.950, down $0.525,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $297.975, up $0.500,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $300.300, down $0.950,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $299.025, down $1.200,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.