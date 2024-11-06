Cattle Traders Look to React to Election Results

Live cattle futures settled the Tuesday session with contracts mixed, as December was down 30 cent and the rest were 2 to 45 cents higher. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with most action compiling showlists. Last week saw trade anywhere from $189-190.

Feeder cattle futures closed out Tuesday with mixed action, as contracts were anywhere from 20 cents lower in the nearbys to 75 cents higher in the deferreds. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 27 cents at $250.73 on November 4. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle online auction showed just 1,995 head for sale, well below the same week last year and last week due to rains limiting livestock movement. Sales were noted as steady from the week prior.

Beef exports in September came in at 239.58 million lbs according to converted Census data, which was up 3.5% from last year and 0.6% above the month prior.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up 30 cents to $318.21/cwt, with Select $1.92 lower @ $285.24. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $31.97. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head, taking the week to date total to 244,000 head. That is 1,000 head below the previous week and down 4,334 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $184.775, down $0.300,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $185.950, up $0.025,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $187.000, up $0.125,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.150, down $0.200,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.350, down $0.075,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $240.500, up $0.250,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

