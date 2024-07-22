Cattle Traders Look to React to CoF Report

Live cattle futures were mixed on Friday ahead of the CoF report. Overall, the board was 85 cents higher to 52 cents lower. Some southern cash cattle traded at $187 to $188.50 last week, with the north showing some sales of $310 in the beef and live sales of $196. Feeder cattle futures went home with Friday losses of $.62 to $1.30, and most contracts in triple digit territory. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 8 cents on July 18 at $259.18.

Friday’s Cattle on Feed report showed June feeder placements at 1.564 million head, a 6.85% drop from last year, while marketings were down 8.74% at 1.786 million head. That took the on feed inventory to 11.304 million head on July 1, a 0.54% increase from last year despite ongoing liquidation of the cow herd.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday PM report, with Choice boxes down another $2.32 to $313.83/cwt and Select products 66 cents lower at $298.80. The Chc/Sel spread is at $15.03. USDA estimated Friday’s FI slaughter at 103,000 head, as some packers dealt with the affected cyber outage. The weekly total was estimated at 584,000 head, which is a 17,000 head drop from the previous week and 41,915 head below the same week last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $183.100, up $0.850,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $183.475, up $0.450,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $184.675, down $0.300,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.600, down $0.625,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.775, down $1.225,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.650, down $1.300,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.