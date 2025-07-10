Cattle Traders Look to React to Another Border Closure

Live cattle futures settled Wednesday with contracts up 50 to 70 cents and August down 20. Cash trade saw very light $225 Southern action reported on Tuesday. It has been quiet otherwise. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards, showed no sales on the 928 head, with bids of just $220. Feeder cattle futures were up 77 cents to $1.35 on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $5.36 to $316.76 on July 8.

Following discovery of a case of New World Screwworm just 370 miles south of the US/Mexico border, USDA Secretary Rollins announced the suspension of animal imports from Mexico late on Wednesday.

Later in the day, President Trump raised the tariffs on Brazilian goods starting on August 1 to 50%. Brazil has been one of the top exporters of beef to the US so far this year.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were sharply lower in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $13.18. Choice boxes fell $6.59 to $386.45, while Select was quoted $5.19 at $373.27/cwt. Estimated cattle slaughter for Wednesday was 117,000 head according to the USDA, with the weekly total at 349,000 head. That was 11,000 head below last week and 7,550 head lower vs. the same week last year.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $219.775, down $0.200,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $217.350, up $0.525,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $217.300, up $0.675,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $320.475, up $1.350,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $320.025, up $0.850,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $318.025, up $0.775,

