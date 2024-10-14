Cattle Traders Look to New Week

Live cattle futures posted some weakness on Friday after a week of strength with contracts down 10 to 70 cents. There were 10 deliveries issued against October futures on Friday for the West Point, NE location. Cash sales were reported in the north at $187-188 last week, even to $1 higher vs. last week. Southern sales hit $186-187 on Thursday, steady to up $1 on the week. Friday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed 733 head sold of the 2,636 head listed, with at $187-188. Feeder cattle futures were mixed on Friday, with front months down a 15 to 52 cents and back months up 5 cents to $1.05. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 53 cents at $250.05 on October 10.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed specs adding 13,622 contracts to their net long in live cattle futures and options, at 77,026 contracts as of October 8. In feeder cattle futures and options, they added 2,003 contracts to their net long to 7,704 contracts by Tuesday.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $1.27 to $311.22/cwt, with Select $2.01 lower @ $288.72. The Chc/Select spread widened to $22.50. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 586,000 head through Saturday. That is 25,000 head below the previous week and down 30,259 head from the week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $188.600, down $0.575,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $187.575, down $0.700,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.200, down $0.675,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.750, down $0.525,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.800, down $0.150,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.250, up $0.050,

