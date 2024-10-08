Cattle Trade Sees Gains on Monday

Live cattle futures posted gains anywhere from a tick to $1.475 on Monday. Cash trade last week was mostly $186 in the South, up $1 on the week. Northern action was $187 live and $296 in the beef up $2 from the previous week. Today was first notice day for October live cattle, with n deliveries issued.

Feeder cattle futures were down 12 to 77 cents in the nearbys to 20 cents to $2.55 higher on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 70 cents at $247.48 on October 4. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction is estimated to have 4,700 head for sale this week, which is down from 5,878 head last week and 6,121 head the year prior. Heavier weight steers over 700 lbs were steady to $2 higher, with the lighter weights $7-11 higher. Heifers over 650 lbs were up $5-8, with heifers below that up $1-5.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report. Choice boxes were up $3.35 to $305.93/cwt, with Select $1.72 higher @ $289.33. The Chc/Select spread widened to $16.60. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 110,000 head. That is 9,000 head below the previous Monday and down 13,196 head from the Monday last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $187.475, up $0.475,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $187.025, up $0.025,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.300, up $0.350,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.850, down $0.775,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.150, down $0.125,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.175, up $1.800,

