Stocks

Cattle Taking Off Higher on Tuesday, with Feeders the Leaders

October 01, 2025 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are posting 30 to 60 cent gains across the front months on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with early action compiling showlists. Last week settled in at $232-235 in the North, with Southern action at $235-237. Feeder cattle futures are leading the bullish charge, as corn slips lower with contracts up $3.40 to $3.75. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.57 at $367.61 on September 26. The weekly OKC auction sold 4,496 head, with sales listed at steady to $3 lower for feeders and calves down $5 to $10.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Tuesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $23.80. Choice boxes were down a nickel at $370.63, while Select was $2.03 lower to $346.83. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter on Monday at 113,000 head. That was 3,000 head above last week but 6,928 head below the same week in 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $231.650, up $0.325,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $234.425, up $0.600,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.725, up $0.500,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $359.600, up $3.400

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.550, up $3.675

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $351.100, up $3.750

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.