Cattle Taking Off Higher on Tuesday, with Feeders the Leaders

Live cattle futures are posting 30 to 60 cent gains across the front months on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with early action compiling showlists. Last week settled in at $232-235 in the North, with Southern action at $235-237. Feeder cattle futures are leading the bullish charge, as corn slips lower with contracts up $3.40 to $3.75. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.57 at $367.61 on September 26. The weekly OKC auction sold 4,496 head, with sales listed at steady to $3 lower for feeders and calves down $5 to $10.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Tuesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $23.80. Choice boxes were down a nickel at $370.63, while Select was $2.03 lower to $346.83. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter on Monday at 113,000 head. That was 3,000 head above last week but 6,928 head below the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $231.650, up $0.325,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $234.425, up $0.600,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $236.725, up $0.500,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $359.600, up $3.400

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $357.550, up $3.675

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $351.100, up $3.750

