Cattle Strength Extending to Thursday

Live cattle futures are up 70 cents to $1.52 on Thursday. There were 7 of the previous 10 deliveries retendered against October live cattle for Amarillo on Wednesday. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week as the Thursday Fed Cattle exchange saw no bids or sales on the 1,172 head offered. A few bids have been reported at $240 in the North. Feeder cattle are mostly 45 cents to $1.15 higher at midday, with October down a tick. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.45 at $374.47 on October 14.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $16.21. Choice boxes were down $1 to $365.48, while Select was 11 cents higher at $349.27. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 122,000 head, with the weekly total at 348,000. That is 13,000 head above last week but 21,193 shy of the same week last year.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $243.700, up $1.525,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $247.650, up $0.875,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $249.450, up $0.700,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $379.700, down $0.025

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $381.125, up $0.450

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $379.000, up $1.150

