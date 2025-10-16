Stocks

Cattle Strength Extending to Thursday

October 16, 2025 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are up 70 cents to $1.52 on Thursday. There were 7 of the previous 10 deliveries retendered against October live cattle for Amarillo on Wednesday. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week as the Thursday Fed Cattle exchange saw no bids or sales on the 1,172 head offered. A few bids have been reported at $240 in the North. Feeder cattle are mostly 45 cents to $1.15 higher at midday, with October down a tick. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.45 at $374.47 on October 14. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $16.21. Choice boxes were down $1 to $365.48, while Select was 11 cents higher at $349.27. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 122,000 head, with the weekly total at 348,000. That is 13,000 head above last week but 21,193 shy of the same week last year. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $243.700, up $1.525,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $247.650, up $0.875,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $249.450, up $0.700,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $379.700, down $0.025

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $381.125, up $0.450

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $379.000, up $1.150

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.