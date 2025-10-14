Cattle Strength Continues on Monday

Live cattle futures saw another round of strength on Monday, with gains of 35 cents to $2.22. There were no deliveries issued for October live cattle on Monday, with the oldest long dated August 7. Cash cattle trade last week closed in on $234-235 for much of the country, $2 higher in the South and up $4-5 in the North.

Feeder cattle futures were steady to $3.17 higher at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.08 at $369.00 on October 10. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 5,500 head for sale, with sales noted $10-20 higher for feeder steers and up $5-15 for feeder heifers. Steer calves were up $20-30, with heifers up to $40 higher.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $14.16. Choice boxes were down $1.66 to $363.91, while Select was $3.36 higher at $349.75. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 106,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week but 13,682 shy of the same Monday last year.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $240.575, up $2.100,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $244.750, up $2.225,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $247.200, up $1.800,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $375.500, unch,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $376.725, up $0.825,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $373.725, up $1.775,

