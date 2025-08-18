Cattle Strength Continues, as Labor Day Beef Push Rallies the Beef

Live cattle futures posted 47 cent to $1.10 gains in the nearbys at the Monday close. Cash trade was mostly steady last week, with light dressed trade at $384-386 in the North and live action at $243-245. Southern sales were picked up at $235-237.

Feeder cattle futures closed the Monday session with contracts up $2.75 to $4.35 across the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.58 to $342.17 on August 15. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction shows an estimated 5,500 head for sale, with sales listed as $2-6 higher for steers and $5-8 higher for heifers. Calves were shown up to $25 higher.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Monday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $27.10. Retailers continue to stock up ahead of the Labor Day run. Choice boxes were up $3.67 at $404.24, while Select was $6.38 higher to $377.14. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Monday at 100,000 head. That was down 3,000 head from last week and 18,487 head lower vs. the same Monday in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $236.725, up $0.475,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $231.175, up $0.525,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $233.275, up $1.100,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $348.900, up $2.750,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $350.925, up $3.575,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $350.250, up $4.350,

