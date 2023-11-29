Cattle Strength Carried through Wednesday

Cattle closed the midweek session with another $0.25 to $1.05 gains across the front months. CME data showed net short covering, with net new calls active from the strong Tuesday session. USDA reported some light $175 cash trade in NE on Wednesday, down $1 from last week and matching the sparse KS and TX business so far this week. The front month feeder cattle futures also bounced through Wednesday, settling another $0.77 to $1.15 higher. CME showed net new buying, though by just 207 contracts on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped a sharp $4.71 to $222.25 on 11/28.

USDA had Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Wednesday weakened in Choice by $1.14 and in Select by $2.26. The Chc/Sel spread was up to $32.94. The week’s running FI cattle slaughter was 373,000 head through Wednesday. That trails last week’s pace by 5k head and the same week last year by 8k.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $171.900, up $0.250,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $173.475, up $0.650,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $175.925, up $1.050,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $222.200, up $1.150

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $224.275, up $0.775

