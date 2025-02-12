News & Insights

Cattle Sneaking Out Gains on Wednesday

February 12, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Live cattle futures are back higher on Wednesday, with contracts up 7 to 42 cents at midday. Cash trade was reported at $203 in the South on Tuesday, down $3 from the previous week. The rest of the country has been quiet, with bids of $202-203 in the North. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 2 lots of the 1,374 head, at $203 in TX. Feeder cattle futures are pushing back on Wednesday, up 85 cents to $1. CME’s Feeder Cattle Index was reported at $275.85 on February 10, up 9 cents from the day prior. 

The National Boxed Beef report from Wednesday morning showed beef prices lower again, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $10.80. Choice boxes were down $1.52 at $320.94/cwt, with Select losing $2.07 at $310.14. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 122,000 head on Tuesday. That took the weekly total to 217,000 head, 20,000 head below last week and down 21,941 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle  are at $199.750, up $0.075,

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $196.300, up $0.300,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $191.800, up $0.425,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $265.650, up $0.875

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $265.950, up $0.975

May 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $264.600, up $0.925

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

