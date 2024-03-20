Cattle Slipping on Wednesday

Cattle have again seen ~$1 range so far on Wednesday, and are trading near their daily lows with 50 cent losses at midday. Live cattle futures kept to a relatively tighter range on Tuesday also as April printed a $1 range. Feeder cattle are also trading 32 to 70 cents in the red. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 16 cents stronger for 3/18 at $251.02, now a premium to the futures.

Traders are looking for NASS to show March 1 on feed at 11.79m head, which would be 0.9% above last year if realized. Estimates for placements range from a 4.5% increase to an 8.8% increase from Feb ’23. Feb marketings are expected to come in 3.8% over last year on average.

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices weakened in the AM update with Choice down by 28 cents and Select $1.68 weaker. USDA reported the Tuesday FI cattle slaughter at 122k head for a week to date total of 242,000. That compares to 233k head last week and to 251k head during the same week last year.

April 24 Cattle are at $187.450, down $0.600,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $184.400, down $0.600,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $183.450, down $0.575,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.400, from $184.63 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $249.975, down $0.700

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $254.475, down $0.600

