Cattle Slipping into Midday

July 31, 2024 — 02:44 pm EDT

Live cattle futures are softer on Wednesday’s midday, with contracts down 67 cents to $1.15. Cash trade has been quiet this week, with this morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showing no sales on the 1,064 head and a live bid at $187. Feeder cattle futures are down 20 to 80 cents at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down just 2 cents at $258.73 on July 29.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Wednesday AM report. Choice boxes were up 95 cents at $315.43, with Select products 60 cents higher @ $301.98. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $13.45.  USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI slaughter at 123,000 head, taking the weekly total to 238,000 head. That is even with last week 7,843 head below the same week a year ago. 

Aug 24 Live Cattle  are at $187.025, down $0.675,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  are at $186.300, down $1.150,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  are at $187.350, down $0.825,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $256.375, down $0.600

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $256.150, down $0.800

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $255.175, down $0.700

