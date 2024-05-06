Cattle Slipping Lower to Start New Week

Live cattle are trading 15 to 65 cents lower across most contracts at midday. Cash trade was slow to develop, with sales of $184 in the South and a few trades in the North in a range of $186-188. Feeders are down $1.50 to $2.25 on the Monday session. The CME Feeder Cattle index was down another 98 cents on May 2 to $242.39.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report. Choice boxes were up $3.87 at $298.07, with Select $1.39 higher to $289.04. That raised the Chc/Sel spread to $9.03. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 619,000 head through Saturday. That is 6,000 head above last week and down 1,888 head from the same week last year.

Jun 24 Live Cattle are at $176.750, up $0.075,

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $174.375, down $0.200,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $177.875, down $0.175,

May 24 Feeder Cattle are at $241.650, down $1.650

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $252.900, down $1.850

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $254.075, down $1.700

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.