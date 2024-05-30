Cattle Slipping Lower on Thursday

Live cattle are lower again on Thursday, as the overbought market comes into the end of the month. Contracts are down 85 cents to $1 at midday. Cash action has been quiet this week with some light $190 reported in the North. The Central Stockyards online Fed Cattle Exchange auction saw no sales on the 1,080 head listed for Thursday, with bids of $186-186.50 and asks of $188. They had sales of $188 in TX, $191.50 in IA, and $300 in the beef on another lot out of IA in the Wednesday auction. Feeders are again the leaders, with losses of $2.10 to $2.30 at midday.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Thursday morning. Choice boxes were up another 81 cents at $314.43, with Select 28 cents lower to $302.20. The Chc/Sel spread has widened to $12.23. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, with the WTD total at 250,000. That is well below last week due to the holiday and down 4,528 head from the same week last year.

Jun 24 Live Cattle are at $182.525, down $0.825,

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $179.200, down $1.000,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $181.500, down $0.950,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $257.975, down $2.275

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $259.650, down $2.150

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $260.400, down $2.150

