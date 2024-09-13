Cattle Slipping Lower on Friday

Live cattle futures are fading off the Thursday strength, with Friday losses of 50 to 90 cents. Cash trade has shown sales of $180-182 reported in the South this week, steady to $1 higher from last week, with the North steady to $1 higher at $181-182. Feeder cattle futures are down 60 cents to $1.15 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.14 at $241.90 on September 11.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday AM report. Choice boxes were down $2.11 @ $305.07, with Select 84 cents at $294.80. The Chc/Select spread narrowed to $10.27. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 123,000 head, taking the weekly total to 485,000 head. That is well above the previous week due to the holiday but 16,140 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $177.200, down $0.825,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $178.075, down $0.525,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $179.100, down $0.500,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $241.175, down $0.875

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $238.625, down $1.125

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $234.850, down $0.625

