Cattle Slip Up on Monday

Live cattle futures are trading with 2 to 25 cent lower trade so far on Monday. Trade has yet to kick off this week, with Monday mostly compiling showlists. Cash trade last week saw sales of $180-182 reported in the South, steady to $1 higher from the week prior, with the North steady to $1 higher at $181-182.

Feeder cattle futures posted mixed action, with contracts down 60 to 40 cents higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 64 cents at $242.68 on September 13. The weekly OKC Feeder Cattle auction has an estimated 6,500 head for sale. Feeder steers and steer/heifer calves were noted as $3-8 higher, with feeder heifers $2-5 higher.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices back lower in the Monday PM report. Choice boxes were down 34 cents at $304.57, with Select $2.03 lower @ $292.14. The Chc/Select spread widened to $12.43. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head. That is 7,000 head above the previous Monday and just 52 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $177.225, down $0.425,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $178.350, down $0.150,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $179.475, down $0.125,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $241.300, down $0.600,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $239.000, down $0.125,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $235.575, up $0.375,

