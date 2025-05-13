Cattle Showing Slight Gains on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are mixed with June down a tick and other contract 40 to 55 cents higher. Cash trade settled in last week $218-220 in the South, with northern action at $225-228. Feeder cattle futures are trading with 12 to 55 cent gains so far on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $4.89 on May 9, with the average price at $301.03. The Monday OKC Feeder Cattle auction showed 6,387 head sold, with sales on feeders up $2 to $6.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread at $15.69. Choice boxes were up $1.43 at $349.57, while Select was quoted $1.35 lower at $333.88 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday estimated at 99,000 head. That is down 10,000 head from the Monday prior, and down 15,524 head from the same Monday last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $216.800, down $0.025,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $212.150, up $0.550,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $208.875, up $0.425,

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $303.225, up $0.125

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $306.525, up $0.150

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $305.625, up $0.525

