Cattle Showing Light Gains Ahead of Turkey Day

Live cattle futures are steady to 25 cents higher across the front months. A few early cash bids so far this week have been at $177-179 across the country, with very light trade of $176 reported in KS on Tuesday. The Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw 74 head sold on the 1,552 head listed on Wednesday, with $177 sold in CA and $178 sales in IA. Bids ranged from $175-178, with asks ranging from $178-182. Feeders are mixed, with contracts 50 cents to 17 cents higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 84 cents on November 20 to $226.76.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed again in the Wednesday AM release from USDA. Choice boxes were up $1.17 to $296.98, with Select dropping another $1.78 to $266.99. That widened the Chc/Sel spread to $29.99. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 126,000 head for Tuesday, taking the 2-day total to 251,000 for this week. That is even with last week but down 7,000 head compared to the same week to date numbers from last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $175.250, up $0.250,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $176.075, unch,

April 24 Cattle are at $178.375, up $0.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $178.000, from $180.08 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $228.500, up $0.175

