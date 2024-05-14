News & Insights

Cattle Shooting Higher with Beef Sparking a Rally

Live are up triple digits across the board on Tuesday, as contracts are up $2.25 to $3.50. Cash action was mostly compiling showlists on Monday. Last week was mixed, with the South seeing action anywhere from $183-185, and the North at $186-187. Feeders are posting $3.95 to $4.80 gains across the borad. The CME Feeder Cattle index was back up 75 cents on May 10 to $241.36.

Crop Progress data showed pasture ratings up 1% to 47% gd/ex, taking the Brugler500 index up 3 points to 322. A weighted average the major beef cow states saw ratings increase 5 points to 337.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices shot higher again in the Tuesday AM print report. Choice boxes were up another $4.65 at $303.60, with Select $5.72 higher to $292.90. That widened the Chc/Sel spread to $10.70. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 116,000 head for Monday. That down 4,000 head from last Monday and 8,964 head below last year. 

Jun 24 Live Cattle  are at $178.550, up $2.975,

Aug 24 Live Cattle  are at $176.450, up $3.050,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  are at $179.550, up $2.725,

May 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $243.175, up $3.800

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $256.050, up $4.700

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $256.925, up $4.700

