Cattle Shift Focus to Friday Trade After Mixed Thursday

Live cattle futures closed Thursday mixed, with most nearby contracts within a quarter of unch, and April up 80 cents. Preliminary open interest was up 3,533 contracts on Thursday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with light $210 action in KS. Thursday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed no sales on the 1,346 head listed, with bids at $207-207.50. Feeder cattle futures were up 52 to 75 cents on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.73 on April 23, with the average price at $287.24.

USDA reported beef export bookings dropping back off to 10,336 MT in the week of 4/17, a 3-week low. South Korea was the buyer of 3,200 MT, with 1,900 MT to Japan. Shipments came in at 13,200 MT, the second lowest for the marketing year. The top destination was South Korea at 4,900 MT, with 3,400 MT to Japan.

The Thursday afternoon National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was higher, as the Chc/Sel was at $17.35. Choice boxes were $1.73 higher at $333.70/cwt, with Select up $1.83 to $316.35. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 116,000 head for Thursday, taking the weekly total to 466,000 head. That is 11,000 head below the previous week and down 14,864 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $213.500, up $0.800,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $208.000, down $0.100,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $204.100, up $0.225,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $289.075, up $0.725,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $292.700, up $0.525,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $291.775, up $0.575,

