Cattle Settle Mixed on Thursday

Live cattle futures closed out Thursday mixed, with October expiring at $193 and the rest of the board 27 cents lower to up 50 cents in the deferreds. Cash trade saw some light action on Wednesday, with trade anywhere from $189-190. Some bids were reported at $190 again today. Feeder cattle futures were down 12 to 90 cents on the day, with expiring Oct up $1.02 at $251.975. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up at $251.20 on October 30.

Export sales of beef totaled 13,854 MT in the week of 10/24, a drop from the week prior. South Korea was the top buyer of 4,900 MT, with 3,200 MT sold to China. Sales of 5,700 MT were also reported for 2025. Shipments totaled 15,737 MT in that week, a reduction from the previous week. A total of 4,800 MT was shipped to South Korea, with 2,900 MT to Japan.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down another $1.84 to $317.60/cwt, with Select $3.95 lower @ $285.37. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $32.23. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head, with the weekly total at 490,000. That is 1,000 head below the previous week and down 10,231 head from the same week last year.

