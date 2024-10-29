Cattle See Strength on Monday

Live cattle futures closed out Monday with contracts 12 to 47 cents in the green. Cash trade last week improved ~$2 from the previous week, with Southern sales tallied at $190-191 and the Northern trade coming in at $190-192.

Feeder cattle futures settled the Monday session with contracts up 15 centas to $1.575. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 8,500 head for sale, with demand noted as good. Feeder cattle and calves were all reported as steady price action from last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 28 cents at $249.37 on October 25.

Friday afternoon’s Cattle on Feed report showed September placements down 1.91% from last year at 2.156 million head, with marketings up 2.04% at 1.698 million head. October 1 on feed inventory was down 0.03% from a year ago at 11.6 million head.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $1.26 to $323.50/cwt, with Select $2.90 lower @ $292.18. The Chc/Select spread widened to $31.31. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the previous Monday but down 3,107 head from the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $190.175, up $0.475,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $189.275, up $0.125,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $190.100, up $0.175,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.075, up $0.450,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.200, up $0.625,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.950, up $1.325,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.