Cattle See Monday Strength

Live cattle futures posted Monday gains of 72 cents to $1.55. Cash trade came across at mostly $185 across the country last week, down $1 to $3. Action today was mostly compiling showlists. Feeders continued to be the leaders with most contracts up $2.275 to $3.025, with Nov up 72 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 31 cents at $252.62 on November 15. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 8,000 head for sale today, which exceeds the same week last year and the previous week. Price action was listed as steady for feeders, with calves under 450lbs up $10.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report. Choice boxes were up $3.94 to $307.28/cwt, with Select 69 cents lower @ $275.45. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $31.83. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 118,000 head. That was 6,000 head above the previous Monday and 9,210 head from the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $184.100, up $1.150,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $185.975, up $0.725,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $187.925, up $0.525,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.825, up $0.725,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.500, up $2.275,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.625, up $2.975,

