Cattle Round Out Wednesday on a Mixed Note

July 24, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures posted 15 to 60 cent higher trade in the front months, with other contracts heading home lower for the midweek session. Cash trade has yet to kick off this week, with Wednesday’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange auction showing no sales on the 2,304 head listed and bids of $187-188 in the south. Feeder cattle futures followed were down $1.50 to $2.05 in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 63 cents at $258.39 on July 23.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday PM report, with Choice boxes down 53 cents at $312.68 and Select products $2.70 lower @ $293.96. The Chc/Sel spread thus widened to $18.72, with 188 loads used in the calculation.  USDA estimated Wednesday FI slaughter at 122,000 head, putting the week to date at 360,000. That is even with last week and 12,352 head from a year ago. 

Aug 24 Live Cattle  closed at $186.900, up $0.600,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  closed at $186.275, up $0.150,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  closed at $187.275, down $0.125,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $257.125, down $1.625,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $256.700, down $1.900,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $256.375, down $2.050,

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
