Cattle Reverting Back Higher on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are trading through Tuesday’s midday with gains of $1 to $1.45. Cash trade was reported last week with $188-190 sales in the South and $190-192 in the North. Early action this week has been mostly compiling showlists.

Feeder cattle are up $2.25 to $3.45 across the nearbys on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.81 from the day prior at $257.13 on November 29. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction showed an estimated 10,398 head listed in Monday’s sale, which is up from last week but down from the same week last year. Sales were listed at stead to $2-3 higher for feeders with 700-800 calves $5-10 higher. Calves were reported $5-10 higher and $15 in some cases.

CFTC Commitment of Traders data showed spec traders adding 6,981 contracts to their net long at 115,396 contracts in live cattle futures and options as of last Tuesday. In Feeder cattle, managed money added 3,068 contracts to their net long as of 11/26 to 16,735 contracts.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday AM report. Choice boxes were up $1.03 to $314.04/cwt, with Select 40 cents lower @ $276.60. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $36.01. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 117,000. That was down 3,000 head from last Monday and 7,268 head below the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $188.700, up $1.175,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $189.375, up $1.450,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $191.475, up $1.350,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $260.300, up $3.450

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $258.250, up $2.700

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $259.250, up $2.275

