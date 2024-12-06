Cattle Revert Back to Higher Friday Trade

Live cattle futures are posting gains of 25 to 55 cent gains so far on Friday. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed sales on three lots of the 1,174 head listed. Sales ranged from $191-191.50 live. Other sales today have been in the $191 range.

Feeder cattle are back up $1.40 to $1.65 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 61 cents from the day prior at $260.47 on December 4.

Accumulated beef exports via the Export Sales report have totaled 727,642 MT, which is down 1.95% from last year. Total commitments by adding in unshipped sales are up 0.6% at 831,321 MT.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Friday AM report. Choice boxes were up $4.08 to $311.92/cwt, with Select 56 cents higher @ $277.66. USDA estimated the Thursday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 118,000, bringing the week to date total to 485,000 head. That was 18,960 head below the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $187.525, up $0.550,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $186.575, up $0.250,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $188.800, up $0.250,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $256.550, up $1.625

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $255.025, up $1.425

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $256.075, up $1.450

