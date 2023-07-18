Cattle Reversing Yesterday’s Move

Cattle futures are up by $0.72 to $1.02 at midday, while the feeders turned around with 5 to 30 cent losses. Cash trade has been limited this week, USDA reported $180 - $186 cash sales in the WCB for Friday. Front month feeders rallied by triple digits on the day with gains of as much as $2.60. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.99 weaker to $237.73 on 7/14.

USDA reported mixed prices for their Tuesday AM Wholesale Boxed Beef Report, Choice boxes were 60 cents weaker while Select boxes firmed up by 9 cents. USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter at 126k head for Monday, up 4k head from last week and 2k head from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $180.850, up $0.725,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $183.375, up $1.125,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $187.150, up $1.300,

Cash Cattle Index was $178.000, from $178.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.600, up $0.350

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $251.625, up $0.200

