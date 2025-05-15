Cattle Reverse Gains on Wednesday

Live cattle futures saw some profit taking on Wednesday, with losses of $1.9 to $2.37 after early strength. Preliminary open interest rose 8,240 contracts on Wednesday Cash trade has yet to see much action this week, with light business of $229 in the North. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange Online auction from Central Stockyards saw no sales on the 1,304 head listed, with bids at $216. Feeder cattle futures posted losses of $3.25 to $4.10 on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up just a penny on May 13, with the average price at $302.41.

Wednesday afternoon’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices was mixed, with the Chc/Sel spread tightening to $13.51. Choice boxes were down 74 cents $349.36, while Select was quoted $1.38 higher at $335.85 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 119,000 head, with a weekly total at 339,000 head. That is down 10,000 head from the week prior and down 23,288 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $213.950, down $2.375,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $209.375, down $2.250,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $206.500, down $1.950,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $299.575, down $3.250,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $301.975, down $4.025,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $300.975, down $4.075,

