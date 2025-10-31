Cattle Resuming Slide Lower on Friday

Live cattle futures are up $1.32 in the October contract ahead of expiration, with other contracts down $2.80 to $3.30. Cash trade has been $230 in the north early this week, with Southern sales near $235. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $236 sales on 134 of the 820 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are falling into the weekend, with contracts down $5.60 to $6.27. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell $4.62 at $352 on October 29.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.44. Choice boxes were up 40 cents to $378.67, while Select was 29 cents lower at $359.23. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 114,000 head, with the week to date total at 457,000 head. That is 11,000 head above last week but 34,397 head shy of the same week last year.

