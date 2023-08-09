Cattle Red WTD into Midweek

Live cattle futures were 10 to 57 cents in the red at the close on Tuesday. That left the October contract $4.85 under the LoC high and $2.98 over last week’s low. The Tuesday FCE auction saw 2,124 head listed from $182 to $210, with no bids made. Cash trade activity remains quiet this week. There were no deliveries vs. August cattle futures. Feeder cattle settled Tuesday’s session $0.97 to $1.67 weaker. The 8/7 CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 82 cents to $245.02.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed a 90 cent increase for Choice and a $1.15 increase for Select on Tuesday afternoon. That tightened the Chc/Sel spread to $26.23 cwt. USDA quoted Choice ribs at $458.26 and Select at $384.34. USDA estimated the Tuesday cattle slaughter at 124k head, which after a 7k revision for Monday set the week to date total at 247,000 head. That compares to 248k last week and 244k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $179.700, up $0.000,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $180.900, down $0.525,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.200, down $0.575,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.000, down $0.975

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.425, down $1.450

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.225, down $1.675

