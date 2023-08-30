Cattle Red through Midday

Live cattle futures are trading $0.52 to $1.02 in the red at midday. The nearby feeder cattle futures are also in the red with $0.55 to $1.32 losses. The non-Aug contracts printed new LoC highs on Monday. USDA had no cash trade to report for the week. Friday cash sales mainly near $178-$179 for TX, and Northern business near $185. The 8/28 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased $1.29 to $249.12.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices dropped by $1.71 in Choice and $1.90 in Select. USDA estimated Monday’s slaughter at 125k head. That is up from 122k last week and from 123k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $180.300, down $0.700,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $180.825, down $0.650,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $184.700, down $1.175,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.100, down $0.600

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $252.575, down $1.450

