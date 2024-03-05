Cattle Recovering on Turnaround Tuesday

Midday cattle prices are trading 50 cents to $1.45 higher so far following the red start to the week. Feeder prices are currently up by 72 to $1.32. USDA’s OKC Feeder Cattle Auction Review had feeders $3 to $6 higher with 8.5k head sold. The calves were reported as much as $10 stronger in this week’s sale. USDA confirmed light Friday cash action near $183-$184, matching the bulk of the week’s business. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 62 cents $246.38 for 3/1.

Morning Boxed Beef prices were mixed again, though with Choice backing off by $1.14 cwt. and Select 28 cents firmer. USDA reported FI cattle slaughter at 116k head from 122k head last week and 124.6k during the same Monday last year.

April 24 Cattle are at $188.100, up $1.425,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $183.475, up $0.900,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $182.700, up $0.775,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $252.250, up $0.700

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $257.175, up $1.425

