Cattle Recovering for Turnaround Tuesday

Front month fat cattle futures are back up by 55c to $1.10 so far after closing off the lows on Monday. The feeder cattle futures are rallying triple digits with March up by $2.55 so far. cCash trade remains unestablished this week. USDA confirmed Friday cash sales near $172-$173. USDA reported 6 thousand head were sold in the OKC auction, including 63% steers and 37% heifers, and with 66% being below 600#s. The 1/19 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.25 firmer to $228.51.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics had 2023 beef production at 7.53 MMT, up by 4.8%.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger with Choice up by $2.34 to above the $300 cwt. mark on Tuesday morning. Select boxes were quoted $2.87 stronger. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115k head for Monday, up from 112k last week but 8k head below the same Monday last year.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $174.750, up $0.975,

April 24 Cattle are at $177.975, up $1.075,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $175.125, up $0.850,

Cash Cattle Index was $173.000, from $173.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $231.475, up $1.650

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $233.725, up $2.450

