Cattle Rebounding through Midday

Front month cattle are currently $1.95 to $2.72 higher as they recover from early losses this week. Dec fats are now at a 52 cent loss for the week. Midday feeders are back up by $2.72 to $3.20. The USDA had 14k head of cash trade for Wednesday’s update, with sales near $183 in the South and $184 in the North. CME’s 9/26 Feeder Cattle Index dropped 63 cents to $253.27.

USDA’s FAS reported 17,745 MT of beef was booked during the week that ended 9/21. That was a 4-wk high and was 17% above the same week last year. Shipments were reported at 15,247 MT for a yearly total of 600k MT. That remains 12% behind last year’s pace.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had a $1.41 increase for choice in the PM update, as Select fell by 59 cents. USDA estimates the week’s FI cattle slaughter as 381k head through Wednesday. That is up 7k head for the week and is 1,000 more than the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $186.750, up $1.850,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $190.750, up $2.575,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $194.900, up $2.500,

Cash Cattle Index was $183.000, from $182.48 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $252.400, up $0.875

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $254.500, up $2.250

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.